ANGOLA — Even at a young age, Steuben County Sheriff Deputy Chase Pfefferkorn says he felt compelled to look after his peers.
“I’ve always kind of been the protector within my friend group,” he said. “Or when there was a bully going after somebody — I was always the one stepping in.”
What the now 22-year-old didn’t know at the time, however, was how that calling would translate to a future career centered around protecting the community he grew up in.
A graduate of Angola High School, Pfefferkorn is the newest deputy to join the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, having been sworn in as a merit deputy by Sheriff Rodney Robinson last week.
“It’s exciting, especially because I know a lot of people around here and already there has been quite a bit of the community that knows me from growing up here that has put out a lot of support,” Pfefferkorn said. “I’m excited to give back some of that support in the next couple of years.”
Pfefferkorn will now begin part of his field training alongside another established deputy before heading off to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield in June to begin his basic police officer training. After completing his academy training this fall, he’ll remain a probationary officer for a year while he continues to learn the job.
For Pfefferkorn, who has always wanted a career in law enforcement, the chance to work in his hometown is something that he said he’s very excited about having the chance to do.
“Law enforcement appealed to me when I started looking at careers because I could continue to protect and help people in my community for a living,” he said.
Pfefferkorn joined the Indiana National Guard during high school, completing basic training during the summer between his junior and senior years.
After high school, he completed his infantry training before enrolling in classes at Indiana University, but after two-and-half years of college, Pfefferkorn ultimately decided that he didn’t need a four-year degree to get into law enforcement and started looking for a position in the law enforcement field where he could get valuable on-the-job experience.
He ended up taking a job at the Steuben County Jail as a confinement officer, a position he held for a little more than a year before he applied to be a merit deputy.
Now that he’s got a career with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office ahead of him, Pfefferkorn says eventually he’d like to work his way up to a specialty role like becoming a K-9 deputy.
Asked about any advice he would give to another young person interested in law enforcement, Pfefferkorn said if the person was still in high school he’d recommend participating in Angola High School’s criminal justice program or a similar program at other schools.
His second piece of advice for post-high school graduates, whether they go to college or not, is to consider working at a jail.
“Spend some time in the confinement officer’s shoes,” he said. “The experiences you learn inside the jail are valuable because you learn the kind of people you’re going to work with, and you get a sense of whether you’re going to be able to handle this type of job before you’re thrown out on the road where it’s not as controlled of an environment.”
