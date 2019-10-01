Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson encourages everyone to lock their vehicles.
Since June 1, the sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies in Steuben County have investigated approximately 35 reports of stolen vehicles, said a news release sent out Tuesday afternoon. All of the vehicles were allegedly left unlocked with the keys in them. Some of the vehicles were stolen from business parking lots.
DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and the surrounding counties in Michigan, Branch and Hillsdale, have also been investigating numerous vehicle thefts with similar circumstances, said the news release.
“Please lock your vehicle and do not leave the keys in them, even if you think you might only be away from it for a few moments,” said Robinson.
The majority of the vehicles are being recovered within the area, usually within a few days of the theft, said the news release.
Several suspects have been arrested for the theft of some of these vehicles and more charges may be filed against them. The sheriff’s office is also looking into further suspects while the investigation continues.
According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, the city of Fort Wayne saw vastly more vehicle thefts during 2018 than the larger metropolitan area of Indianapolis. In Fort Wayne, 708 vehicle thefts were documented; Indianapolis had 271. The Elkhart-Goshen and South-Bend-Mishawaka areas were listed as vehicle theft hot spots by the NICB in 2018, racking up a vehicle theft tally of 1,658 between the two areas.
Motor vehicle theft made up a little more than 10 percent of property crime cases in 2018, according to the 2018 crime statistics report released Monday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The report says vehicle thefts nationwide declined from 2017 to 2018.
According to a Jan. 9 article in USA Today, thieves stole more vehicles in 2017 than they had in any single year since 2009.
“With the proliferation of push-start buttons that can be activated as long as the key fob is inside the vehicle, it’s easier than ever to drive off with someone else’s car,” says the article, written by Nathan Bomey. “All thieves need to do is find a car where someone left the key inside, push the start button and hit the gas.”
The number of vehicle thefts in which the criminal used the key spiked 31 percent from 2013 to 2015, according to an October 2016 report by the FBI. During that three-year stretch, thieves took nearly 150,000 vehicles using that method.
“On every single day from Jan. 1, 2016, through Dec. 31, 2018, an average of 209 vehicles were stolen across the U.S. because drivers left their keys or fobs in their vehicles making them attractive targets for thieves,” said the NICB.
