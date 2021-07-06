ANGOLA — Financial support for work on the Lake George dam was endorsed by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
Commissioners agreed 3-0 to take to the Steuben County Council a request to provide the Lake George Conservancy District a loan up not to exceed $1 million for work on the dam that regulates the lake level.
“We’ve done this type of loan before,” Commissioner Lynne Liechty said.
Commissioners indicated the money would come from its Major Moves Transportation Fund, which has been used in the past for loans to entities such as RES Polyflow (now Brightmark), Indiana Northeastern Railroad and the Helmer Volunteer Fire Department.
Representatives of the Conservancy and the Lake George Cottagers Association requested a 50-50 split with the county on the project or possibly a loan of $100,000.
Dave Sorg, president of the Association, said the county has a stake in the project because it owns the road that travels over the dam and should it fail, the county could lose some $133 million in taxes.
It was estimated the project will cost about $900,000, which includes engineering, reducing the slope of the embankment at the dam and enlarging the spillway walls.
“We have ways that will hopefully reduce that $900,000,” Sorg said.
The groups are seeking a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and possibly funding from Branch County, Michigan. About 40% of the lake lies in Michigan with the remainder in Indiana.
Commission President Wil Howard said with unknowns about the project cost due to grant possibilities and other potential government funds, he would support presenting a loan option to the council.
“I would be in favor of passing it out to the council for the entire amount,” Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
Liechty presented the idea of a loan not to exceed $1 million.
The conservancy was formed in 2018 to deal with the dam, which has had a county road traverse it since 1946.
“We’re really appreciative for your support over the years,” said Rick Weaver, special projects coordinator for the Conservancy and Association.
