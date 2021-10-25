ANGOLA — Saturday was an outdoor fun day for Girl Scouts Troop 20489.
From Daisies, the youngest grade level, to the oldest level of ambassadors, Troop members along with their leaders, co-leaders, and some parents spent the better part of the day exploring outdoor fun, arts and crafts and gaining strength as a team.
This year, the annual outdoor fun day had the girls rotating through various activities before taking a break for lunch.
Setup just outside of the 4-H cabin at the Steuben County Fairgrounds was an archery range where troop members took their shot at the bullseye.
Co-leader of the troop and certified archery instructor, Kerry Dulaney, individually instructed the girls on safety and proper handling techniques prior to their turn with the bow and arrow.
Another activity, and favorite among many of the girls, was playing field games with the large outdoor activity ball, designed for fun and team building.
Inside the 4-H cabin members created works of art with paper, glue and an array of fall themed accessories.
Troop Leader Lesli Hall said that each year the girls are asked to donate an item, in lieu of an event fee, to benefit a local charity. This year the troop chose to donate toiletry items to the Angola United Methodist Church food pantry (see story on Page A2).
In recent years, food pantries across the United States have started offering household and hygiene products, in conjunction with food, to its clientele.
Because of this relative newness, Hall said, "people don't typically think to donate these items so we asked the girls to bring a toiletry item to be donated to the Angola United Methodist Church food pantry."
To learn more about the troop or to find a troop to join, visit girlscoutsindiana.org.
