ANGOLA — International Economic Development Week is on and to help commemorate the week, the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. has asked municipalities in the county to pass resolutions supporting local economic development.
“This year we have asked all of our governmental entities to pass resolutions expressing their support of economic development locally,” said SCEDC Executive Director Isaac Lee in a media release. “We anticipate that we will receive these support resolutions from all governmental entities within Steuben County.”
The SCEDC is in the process of receiving the resolutions and will continue to into the next week, the release said.
The SCEDC provides services to Steuben County, Angola, Clear Lake, Orland, Fremont, Hudson, Ashley and Hamilton as the lead economic development organization in the county.
Economic development is building opportunities for people and building a quality of place that will attract and retain residents and visitors.
The SCEDC has four major objectives; business retention and expansion, attraction, workforce development and public and private partnerships.
Those objectives continue to be the focus in 2021 as the SCEDC works on continuing to build a robust retention and expansion process to ensure growth, continues to develop marketing to support targeted industries and why they should develop in Steuben County, continue to build awareness around local opportunities for all workforce levels and to continue to facilitate opportunities for collaboration and growth potential using public and private expertise.
For more information on the SCEDC and its happenings, visit steubenedc.com.
