ANGOLA — For Stan Allen, learning that the alleged killer of his mother has admitted to the crime in court helps ease some of the hurt, but it’s extremely difficult to come to terms with the fact that his mother is no longer on this Earth.
“I want to say we’re one step closer to closure, but I’m not there yet,” said Allen, Raleigh, North Carolina, following a hearing Tuesday in Steuben Circuit Court in which Matthew Roland Hoover pleaded guilty to the June 22-23, 2021 murder of Wilma Ball, 82, Lake James.
Hoover, 30, entered into a plea agreement in which he will admit to murdering Mrs. Ball. He also will admit to a Level 2 felony count of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon.
Judge Allen Wheat told Hoover he will face between 45-65 years for a murder conviction and 10-30 years for the burglary. Also, the agreement calls for the sentences to be served consecutively, meaning Hoover will end up with a prison sentence of 55-95 years.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Hoover waived his right to appeal the conviction and whatever sentence Wheat will impose. The length of sentence was left to the discretion of Wheat.
In what was supposed to be a status hearing on Hoover’s mental competency Prosecutor Jeremy Musser and defense attorney Benjamin Nordmann offered to the court the plea agreement.
Wheat took the agreement under advisement and set an Oct. 4, 1:30 p.m. sentencing date. However, family members attending the hearing Tuesday told Musser they might not be able to make Oct. 4, so the sentencing date could change.
A Sept. 12-16 trial that loomed for Hoover has been vacated.
Tuesday’s hearing was where reports from two psychiatric experts retained by Steuben Circuit Court were to be presented on whether Hoover was mentally able to mount a defense at trial.
Reports from the two experts had been received by the court and Nordmann made a motion that the insanity defense be withdrawn, indicating that Hoover had been found to be competent to defend himself at trial.
Sometime either on June 22 or June 23, 2021, Hoover allegedly broke into Mrs. Ball’s home in the Glen Eden Springs area of Lake James. He allegedly stabbed her to death and either before or after she died, attempted to have intercourse with her.
Charges of Level 1 felony rape committed while armed with a deadly weapon and Level 6 felony abuse of a corpse will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Mrs. Ball was found dead on June 23 by friends who were checking on her because she didn’t show up for a scheduled round of golf. Another neighbor called 911.
The murder shook the quiet neighborhood that has many long-time residents and lake residents.
The initial charge of murder came using DNA analysis. That charge was filed in August 2021. In September 2021 the additional charges were filed based on further investigation by police.
Hoover was arrested in Anderson after confessing to the crime to Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Detective 1st Sgt. Chris Emerick.
Hoover allegedly stabbed Mrs. Ball in the neck twice, with the potentially fatal wound being a stab that was some 3 inches deep, an autopsy revealed. Testimony on Tuesday indicated that the murder weapon was a knife.
Hoover was a former neighbor of Mrs. Ball on Lane 200E Lake James, though court records list his address as being in Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.