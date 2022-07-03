ANGOLA — Returning to Steuben County on July 8-10 is Angola Balloons Aloft. Marking the 13th year for Balloons Aloft, Angola High School will host the three-day event once again.
Angola Balloons Aloft 2022 follows the theme ‘Over the Top’.
Numerous crowd favorites, such as helicopter rides and balloon illuminations, are scheduled to take place. A variety of foods between 18 food vendors will also be in attendance.
Public festivities will kickoff at 4 p.m. on July 8 with the Kid’s Fun Zone, food and retail vendors and an antique tractor show. The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. Fun flights, competition flights and special shapes will follow until twilight where the illumination will take place.
July 9 also provides another chance to experience the various activities. Additionally, Attaboy Band, Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab and a classic car show will give more entertainment opportunities on the second day.
Strongman and Fremont native, Jon Bruney is a new element to Angola Balloons Aloft.
“(Bruney) has been on national tv shows, he’s been in the Guinness Book of World Records and he is a local guy. Since our theme is ‘Over the Top,’ we thought he fit in perfectly with that because what he does is pretty spectacular,” said Janet Hartsuff, communications/marketing manager for the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
35 pilots are participating in this year’s Angola Balloons Aloft. Pilots have hometowns that range from Longview, Texas to Carmel and Quebec, Canada. Six of the 35 balloons are special shapes that will also help to decorate the sky: unicorn, elephant, lion, sloth, seal and koala.
The Cynthia Seal balloon is considered part of the special shapes, but it will also participate in the competition flight.
“We do have a lot of returning pilots, some have been with us since the beginning. We pull a couple new ones in every year,” Hartsuff said. “The most we ever had was 40 and we try to stay around 30 or 35 because it’s manageable at that number.”
Having a plentiful number of pilots has made Angola Balloons Aloft seek out community member volunteers. Volunteers, 18 years and older, will aid in setting up the balloons, riding in chase cars and repacking them after flights. The minimum age requirement is 12 with parent/guardian supervision.
Those that volunteer will receive a free t-shirt. Email angolaballoonsaloft@gmail.com to express interest with contact information and availability. Volunteers are highly encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and avoid open-toed options.
“We’re looking for people during any of the five flights. Their commitment would be just about two hours,” Hartsuff said.
Balloons Aloft is dependent on optimal weather conditions in order to allow pilots to fly their balloons.
“We have a safety director, Phil Clinger is in charge of the balloons and they have some stringent guidelines on what they can do and what they can’t do. Obviously, extreme heat causes an issue because it takes more fuel to get them up. So we like 80 degree days and real light breezes,” said Tim Crooks, Angola Balloons Aloft director.
A limit on wind speed is not strictly set as winds could vary depending on altitude. Rain and other weather, in the days leading up to the event, can also cause potential issues for pilots.
Safety briefings are set to occur prior to every scheduled flight. All briefings must pass completely before pilots are allowed to fly their balloons. To ensure weather conditions are safe, Clinger brings in a meteorologist and also launches a small weather testing balloon.
Weather conditions could also affect parking for Balloons Aloft. Visitors are encouraged to either carpool, park at Angola Middle School and Ryan Park Elementary School or park at Commons Park and follow the bike path to arrive at the high school. Handicapped parking is located near Angola High School’s baseball fields, with golf cart shuttles to the event.
Construction is currently underway near Angola High School and attendees are advised to plan their route accordingly.
Under prime weather conditions, public viewing of flights is free. Vendors and Kids Fun Zone are the only costs for Balloons Aloft attendees. Another donation opportunity will be available during the pancake breakfast the morning of July 9. Proceeds will go to Angola Band Boosters.
“We cater to our local service clubs and organizations because we know all the money they raise will come back to the community. A lot of it’s for scholarships and things like that,” Crooks said. “The sponsors make it free. They’re so generous it’s unbelievable.”
Angola Balloons Aloft currently has over 70 sponsors for their 13th annual event.
“We could not do this without our sponsors and volunteers and we are so grateful for everyone who comes out and volunteers. Our sponsors have been wonderful,” Hartsuff said.
For updates and more information, follow @angolaballoonsaloft on Facebook and @balloonsaloft1 on Twitter. Direct questions to angolaballoonsaloft@gmail.com or 260-665-5386.
