Three people arrested by police Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Destniee L. Hull, 29, of Lane 101 Long Beach Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor civil contempt of court.
• Rohan S. Mullings, 61, of the 4400 block of Northwest 6th Court, Plantation, Florida, arrested on Interstate 80 at the 137 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Heather M. Ross, 44, of the 300 block of Sunstar Circle, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony theft.
