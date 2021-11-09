FREMONT — On Tuesday Fremont High School students, two per class from freshman to senior, presented a check for $1,000 to the Steuben County Cancer Association after raising funds throughout October for breast cancer awareness. Accepting the check was the association’s board secretary-treasurer, Pam Werner.
They call themselves the Student Involvement Committee, or SIC, a very fitting acronym with a decades-old urban definition to “stay the same.”
The newly student-formed committee came after student-athletes noticed a decrease in student participation during games or meets, which they say was directly caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After COVID we wanted to see more student involvement so a few of us got together and decided to form the SIC committee,” said Fremont High School senior and SIC committee member, Jada Rhonehouse.
“We have a group of student-athletes who voluntarily, on their own, formed a group to help foster getting Fremont High School students more involved in school activities,” said Fremont High School Athletic Director Roger Probst.
Every Monday during their FLEX class period, SIC members meet to decide things like dress-up themes for upcoming games or unique halftime activities and prizes for students.
“I have seen a definite impact from what they are doing,” said Probst.
The committee’s biggest fundraiser since its inception this school year was a pink out at the Fremont High School varsity football game against the Eastside High School on Oct. 1 and at the Oct. 5 varsity volleyball game against Goshen High School.
As part of Estée Lauder’s nearly 30-year-old campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer during October, SIC students designed, ordered and sold 150 pink t-shirts to students and their families, raising the $1,000 donated to the Steuben County Cancer Association.
“The money will go into our General Fund and help local patients, we currently serve 15 patients in Steuben County, with paying their utilities, cancer medicine copays and travel stipends for out-of-county medical trips,” said Werner. “It’s based on income and we have three tiers of helping, up to $450, and I don’t think we have anyone not receiving the $450. This money is very important to our community and to the patients.”
“I am very proud that these students took the initiative to support the cancer society,” said Fremont Principal Mark Sherbondy.
The Steuben County Cancer Association is a nonprofit organization, incorporated in 1961 and formed in 1935 by men, prides itself in following its mission “to provide care for local cancer victims. We are a service organization, and all of the resources that we receive are devoted entirely to the care of local cancer victims. We employ no paid staff, operate out of the Cancer Care center and, are not in any way affiliated with any other cancer organizations.”
For more information, to volunteer or donate to the association, call 316-5533, email steubencountycancerassociation@gmail.com or visit its website at steubencountycancerassociation.org.
