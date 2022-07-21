ANGOLA — Harlee Henney kept the Supreme Showman title in the family.

After her sister, Harper, won the title for two years running, Harlee came in and won the title for large animals, earning the traditional stock bucket water bath.

“I’ve learned to work as a team with my sister and how it feels to overcome frustration while not giving up on my goals,” said Harlee. “My sister, Harper, is my role model because we work together on all of our animals and softball, too.”

With the help of numerous volunteers, the showmanship contest began after the assembly of the gates and getting the hall in order.

The eight contestants were Harlee Henney, Lexie Schwarm, Tysen Weible, Emma Creager, Dylan Oberlin, Caylee Bachelor, Chase Bachelor and Piper Hasselman.

Harlee has been in 4-H for seven years and represented sheep this year in the competition.

She has also worked with finished beef, beef, beef feeders, starter calves, scrapbooking and junior leaders. This was her first year working with the started calves and has found a new love for it.

Harlee hopes to attend Purdue University in a medical related field. 4H has taught Harlee many things but learning to work with others has been a big experience.

Harlee’s most memorable moment in 4-H is when she won the Indiana State Fair steer show in 2021.

Ava Budak was winner of the small animal showmanship award. In addition to small animals, Ava also showed goats.

Following are some competition winners not previously published:

Livestock Skill-a-thon

Junior — Kameryn Michael

Intermediate — Laken Mosier

Senior — Ava Budak

Horse and pony

Grand Champion Over 56": Kennedy Kugler

Reserve Grand Champion Over 56": Kennedy Kugler

Grand Champion 56" and Under: Logan Hamilton

Reserve Grand Champion 56" and Under: Cali Hamilton

First Year Member: Leigh Powell

Most Improved Contesting Member: Ava Steury

Most Improved Pleasure Member: Lilli Powell

Junior Sportsmanship: Emily Ketchum

Intermediate Sportsmanship: Cali Hamilton

Senior Sportsmanship: Kennedy Kugler

Junior Showman: Allie Hardy

Reserve Junior Showman: Emily Ketchum

Intermediate Showman: Cali Hamilton

Reserve Intermediate Showman: Karson Shrewsburg

Senior Showman: Piper Hasselman

Reserve Senior Showman: Kennedy Kugler

Champion of Champions Showman: Piper Hasselman

Goats

Supreme Grand Champion: Elijah Weible

Grand Champion Milking Doe: Elijah Weible

Reserve Grand Champion Milking Doe: Tysen Weible

Grand Champion Milk Producer: Elijah Weible

Grand Champion Dry Doe: Tysen Weible

Reserve Grand Champion Dry Doe: Elijah Weible

Grand Champion Meat Doe: Ava Budak

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe: Wyatt Cox

Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Emma Close

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Breckin Alaura

Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Jalynn Quaderer

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Caylee Beard

Grand Champion Meat Wether: Emma Creager

Reserve Grand Champion Meat Wether: Max Creager

Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Chantell Osborn

Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Addie Osborn

Pygmy Rate of Gain: Alycea Foreman

Dairy Wether Rate of Gain: Maddox Quaderer

Meat Wether Rate of Gain: Karlie Williams

Junior Goat Showman: Jalynn Quaderer

Intermediate Goat Showman: Meghan Rice

Senior Goat Showman: Tysen Weible

Champion of Champion Goat Showman Tysen Weible

Clean pen awards

Beef — Aollis Knox

Beef Feeder — Grace Albert

Dairy Steer — Lincoln Booth

Dairy Feeder — Kaylee Wise

Started Calf — Kirsten Crowl

Goat — Thrush Family

Poultry — Sophia Hoover

Rabbit — Sarah Rust

Sheep — Dana Gardner Family

Swine — Coy Michael

