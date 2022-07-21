ANGOLA — Harlee Henney kept the Supreme Showman title in the family.
After her sister, Harper, won the title for two years running, Harlee came in and won the title for large animals, earning the traditional stock bucket water bath.
“I’ve learned to work as a team with my sister and how it feels to overcome frustration while not giving up on my goals,” said Harlee. “My sister, Harper, is my role model because we work together on all of our animals and softball, too.”
With the help of numerous volunteers, the showmanship contest began after the assembly of the gates and getting the hall in order.
The eight contestants were Harlee Henney, Lexie Schwarm, Tysen Weible, Emma Creager, Dylan Oberlin, Caylee Bachelor, Chase Bachelor and Piper Hasselman.
Harlee has been in 4-H for seven years and represented sheep this year in the competition.
She has also worked with finished beef, beef, beef feeders, starter calves, scrapbooking and junior leaders. This was her first year working with the started calves and has found a new love for it.
Harlee hopes to attend Purdue University in a medical related field. 4H has taught Harlee many things but learning to work with others has been a big experience.
Harlee’s most memorable moment in 4-H is when she won the Indiana State Fair steer show in 2021.
Ava Budak was winner of the small animal showmanship award. In addition to small animals, Ava also showed goats.
Following are some competition winners not previously published:
Livestock Skill-a-thon
Junior — Kameryn Michael
Intermediate — Laken Mosier
Senior — Ava Budak
Horse and pony
Grand Champion Over 56": Kennedy Kugler
Reserve Grand Champion Over 56": Kennedy Kugler
Grand Champion 56" and Under: Logan Hamilton
Reserve Grand Champion 56" and Under: Cali Hamilton
First Year Member: Leigh Powell
Most Improved Contesting Member: Ava Steury
Most Improved Pleasure Member: Lilli Powell
Junior Sportsmanship: Emily Ketchum
Intermediate Sportsmanship: Cali Hamilton
Senior Sportsmanship: Kennedy Kugler
Junior Showman: Allie Hardy
Reserve Junior Showman: Emily Ketchum
Intermediate Showman: Cali Hamilton
Reserve Intermediate Showman: Karson Shrewsburg
Senior Showman: Piper Hasselman
Reserve Senior Showman: Kennedy Kugler
Champion of Champions Showman: Piper Hasselman
Goats
Supreme Grand Champion: Elijah Weible
Grand Champion Milking Doe: Elijah Weible
Reserve Grand Champion Milking Doe: Tysen Weible
Grand Champion Milk Producer: Elijah Weible
Grand Champion Dry Doe: Tysen Weible
Reserve Grand Champion Dry Doe: Elijah Weible
Grand Champion Meat Doe: Ava Budak
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Doe: Wyatt Cox
Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Emma Close
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Doe: Breckin Alaura
Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Jalynn Quaderer
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Caylee Beard
Grand Champion Meat Wether: Emma Creager
Reserve Grand Champion Meat Wether: Max Creager
Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Chantell Osborn
Reserve Grand Champion Pygmy Wether: Addie Osborn
Pygmy Rate of Gain: Alycea Foreman
Dairy Wether Rate of Gain: Maddox Quaderer
Meat Wether Rate of Gain: Karlie Williams
Junior Goat Showman: Jalynn Quaderer
Intermediate Goat Showman: Meghan Rice
Senior Goat Showman: Tysen Weible
Champion of Champion Goat Showman Tysen Weible
Clean pen awards
Beef — Aollis Knox
Beef Feeder — Grace Albert
Dairy Steer — Lincoln Booth
Dairy Feeder — Kaylee Wise
Started Calf — Kirsten Crowl
Goat — Thrush Family
Poultry — Sophia Hoover
Rabbit — Sarah Rust
Sheep — Dana Gardner Family
Swine — Coy Michael
