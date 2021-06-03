ANGOLA — Storyteller and educator Lou Ann Homan and the Steuben County Theatre and friends present a historical theater adaptation of Mike Biesiada’s “With Courage and Conviction,” on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Wells Theatre in the Charles and Nancy Taylor Hall of Humanities on the Trine University campus.
The presentation brings to a close events held as part of Sojourner Truth Week, a celebration that's leading up to Sunday's dedication of a monument to Truth brought about by the efforts of the Downtown Angola Coalition.
Biesiada, a Fort Wayne native, has been interested in history since a young age but found more time for his ventures more recently in retirement. His book, “With Courage and Conviction: Orland, Indiana and the Abolitionist Movement” looks at the politics and abolitionist movement of Orland and Steuben County in the mid-19th century.
The inspiration for the book arose during his efforts to write a biography on Michigan Gov. Cyrus Luce, whose family had settled in Steuben County.
“When I started doing research on him, I discovered all these abolitionists,” said Biesiada. “Then in that research I uncovered the fact that Sojourner had come here. She was here on several occasions but didn’t get into trouble until the last time.”
Sojourner Truth has a specific chapter in Biesiada’s book, which describes her visit and speech in Steuben County in 1861 and the people who helped her.
Biesiada will be speaking about Truth’s life at the unveiling of the Sojourner Truth statue at the Steuben County Courthouse on Sunday at 2 p.m., but he is also excited to see Homan’s theatrical adaptation of his work on Saturday.
The adaptation, which provides a historical conversation between the Steuben County abolitionists, is based off of Biesiada’s book and a brief script he had previously written for a reenactment at Carnegie Public Library.
“My wife and I did a reenactment during Civil War Days back in 2015, and we played two of the abolitionists,” Biesiada said. “The premise was that we were being invited back to talk about our days as abolitionists in Orland.”
Biesiada and his wife portrayed Joel Fox, who later moved to California, and Eliza McGowan, who later moved to Iowa.
Homan’s adaptation expands on Biesiada’s short reenactment script and adds more characters and historical content from his book.
“I’m really anxious to see it,” said Biesiada. “Really, this is her play.”
Homan’s adaptation is an entertaining interaction with local history, but she wants people to take away the importance of these figures.
“These people lived,” she said. “These people were here. These people did this.”
For Homan, her adaptation is only one part of Angola’s week-long historical celebration.
The life-size bronze statue of Truth was commissioned thanks to a $40,000 Women’s Legacy grant from Indiana Humanities and the Office of Community Rural Affairs and a grant of $15,000 from First Federal Savings Bank of Angola given to the Downtown Angola Coalition.
While many are coming from far and wide for the statue’s unveiling, Homan and other like-minded individuals believe the celebation shouldn’t be confined to only Sunday.
“We felt there should be a whole week of events,” said Homan.
Homan and Carolyn Powers, in partnership with the Downtown Angola Coalition, helped plan the events for Sojourner Week, including the Cahoots music event and Homan’s adaptation performance still yet to come.
“When we put this together, we wanted it to be diverse in culture,” Homan said. “We wanted music. We wanted theater. We wanted history.”
Homan’s adaptation will follow Saturday at 7 p.m. in Trine University’s Wells Theatre.
The week will culminate Sunday with the unveiling of the Truth statue at the Steuben County Courthouse at 2 p.m. Various speakers will be present, including some of Truth’s descendants, in order to commemorate the week and Truth’s legacy.
“No where else in Indiana are you going to find something quite like this,” said Homan. “This monument to a black woman, in a northern Indiana white town, is quite amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.