ANGOLA — Dollar General has opened its newest store in Steuben County at 211 N. Wayne St.
It is the seventh Dollar General store in Steuben County and the second within the city limits. It’s other store in town is at 1200 W. Maumee St.
The new store is in the former Family Video store location.
Dollar General stores provide shoppers convenient locations to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of serving others, the company said in a news release.
In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the new Angola location includes the company’s new on-trend home decor and an expanded party preparation selection.
The new store also features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry, the news release said.
“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Angola store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location, ” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”
To commemorate the opening of Dollar General’s new Angola location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a local elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new Dollar General store openings.
Further, Dollar General strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation, which has provided grants to the Steuben County Literacy Coalition.
The addition of the Angola store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $197 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 14 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit Dollar Generalliteracy.com.
Dollar General plans to employ approximately six to 10 people at the new store, depending on its needs.
