LAKE JAMES — After a nearly seven month process, KW Anchor Realty finally got to cut the red ribbon at their grand opening on Wednesday.
Longtime Steuben County business Anchor Realty began the partnership with Keller Williams Realty Group and Marker Group Real Estate, Fort Wayne, in October 2022.
While this change added a few letters to the company’s name, new owner Scott Marker explains clients can rest assured that the quality of service will remain the same.
“That service that you know (from Anchor Realty), when you call and talk … you’re going to talk to one of us, our team here,” Marker said. “So it’s not like it’d (your call) be sent off so it’s still going to be a very personalized, localized service as far as our clients and buyers and sellers.”
As for the Keller Williams piece of the new partnership, the national brand will aid the KW Anchor Realty team primarily in behind the scenes operations. The brand’s systems offer greater technology tools, a broader agent network and additional leadership in the Fort Wayne area.
Marker Group Real Estate and Keller Williams Realty Group also have two other offices located in Fort Wayne. The expansion to Angola was ideal for both Marker and his wife Brie, who view the office off of Lake James as a dream come true.
“It’s unreal,” Marker said. “During the season there’s so much foot traffic, and just opportunities to meet people and be in the mix of it all when you’re here.”
During Wednesday’s grand opening, KW Anchor Realty was welcomed to Steuben County by community members.
Alongside previous Anchor Realty owner Jeff Smith was Executive Director of Angola’s Chamber of Commerce Julia Hewitt, Mayor Richard Hickman and the public.
Before cutting the ribbon, Hewitt welcomed the group to Angola and handed it off to Hickman for a few words. Hickman took the opportunity to congratulate Marker and his team for their hard work in making the partnership a reality. He then explained how new businesses are still important even outside of city limits.
“Anything good in Steuben County, like new businesses … is good for the city of Angola,” Hickman said.
Smith also added he was proud of Marker and his team for the new avenues they’re exploring with KW Anchor Realty.
At the snap of large scissors and applause from the crowd, the community was welcomed into the redone space. The mighty team of four invited the public to indulge in food from Lake it Easy, refreshments, conversation and music by Joe Donnell.
“There were a lot of years where there wasn’t a whole lot going on in this section of the building, but we intended to change that,” Marker said. “I can’t express enough how excited we are and just how much we’re looking forward to getting more and more involved with the Steuben community.”
Visit their office off of Lake James at 3875 N. Bay View Road. For more information go to their website at markergroupre.kw.com or give them a call at 668-8500.
“It’s been a blessing for us. I just want to thank this community for their hospitality and warmth,” Marker said.
