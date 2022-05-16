Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tor Brager-Larsen Jr., 55, of the 1500 block of Villa, Burmingham, arrested on C.R. 200N at S.R. 127 on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Donald D. Brown III, 41, of the 8300 block of West Hallet Road, Allen, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of marijuana or hashish and failure to appear in court.
• Roberto B. Carrillo, 27, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested on South Wayne Street at Park Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating without ever having received a license, leaving the scene of an accident and operating while intoxicated.
• Dusty R. Freed, 41, of the 400 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested on Toldeo Street at North Wayne Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Nestor Garcia Hernandez, 44, of the 4800 block of Lawdore Drive, Chicago, arrested on the 153 mile marker of Interstate 80, on a charges of felony operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor probation violation and operating while intoxicated.
• Jon S. Hart, 25, of the 5100 block of Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, arrested on North Wayne Street at Mill Street, on charges of misdemeanor failure to appear in court and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Dillon M. McLaughlin, 26, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested in the 7200 block of South C.R. 225W, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• William H. Messmann, 73, of the 6200 block of Iris Road Northeast, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, arrested on Lane 425 Jimmerson Lake at C.R. 300N, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kayla J. Ringer, 32, of Lane 355 Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a fugitive warrant.
• Jose L. Sanchez-Diaz, 32, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 1175W, Hudson, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating without ever having obtained a license.
• Tristan W. Schnepf, 21, of the 800 block of Columbia Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested in the 600 block of West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior.
• Seqkirrinn D. Suttle, 21, of the 4600 block of Heatherwind Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on C.R. 500S at C.R. 225W, Pleasant Lake, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kenneth D. Turvill, 34, of the 1600 block of East Montgomery Road, Hillsdale, Michigan, arrested on Toledo Street at Mill Street, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason M. Welker, 39, of the 300 block of East Albion Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Rachael D. Witt, 33, of the 200 block of East Broad Street, arrested at Joe Wheeler Street at West Maumee Street, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
