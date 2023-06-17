Almost everyone knows something about the major historical events of northeast Indiana. In fact, our festivals and fairs are rooted in the celebration of historical, economic or industrial elements in the communities where they happen.
Equally as interesting are the tidbits of history that make great Jeopardy-style questions to amaze your friends. Here are some historical tidbits, found at or near the county lines.
Gregory McDougle’s execution
Northeastern Indiana was a wild, unlawful place in 1827, when the earliest settlers arrived in the mostly forested and sparsely populated region. Many scalawags and unsavory characters gravitated toward Noble County as the headquarters for the Blacklegs, a term of the era for criminals and lawbreakers.
These scofflaws included horse thieves, burglars, counterfeiters, murderers and outlaws of every kind imaginable. They robbed settlers and Native Americans alike, and roamed as far as New York, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Ontario, Canada.
Noble County gained a horrible reputation nationwide in a young United States as a corrupt place to avoid. Men from Noble County were viewed suspiciously and with mistrust. In some cases, county and town officials and the Blacklegs were the same people.
Rome City was the epicenter for the Blacklegs. A criminal named William Latta operated a tavern and sawmill at his hideout near Rome City, from where the Blacklegs fanned out to terrorize the countryside.
To combat lawlessness, the Indiana General Assembly enacted a law in 1852 to create regulator companies with police powers to apprehend crooks. Noble County finally used the statute in 1856 to organize 20 groups of regulators with a total membership of about 500 men.
That set the stage for the only lawful execution ever to take place in Noble County.
Gregory McDougle, a Canadian, was convicted of murder and hanged from a tree on Diamond Lake Hill on Jan. 26, 1858. He is buried in Northport Cemetery near Rome City.
The Ligonier Invincibles arrested McDougle (or McDougal in some texts) and other gang members on the night of Jan. 17, 1858, near Rome City. The Invincibles carted the gang members back to Ligonier for trial, which became a public spectacle.
McDougle was convicted for a murder in Canada by five members of the Invincibles and sentenced to hanging at 2 p.m. on Jan. 26. Some historical accounts say his wife and child were brought from Rome City to Ligonier for a final visit. He was taken to Diamond Lake Hill by wagon, where the execution was carried out.
McDougle was buried in Northport Cemetery without a gravestone. A local legend says that McDougle’s gravestone mysteriously appeared some time later, placed in secret by an unknown person in the dead of night.
Dr. Harold Urey-Nobel Prize
Harold Clayton Urey was born in Walkerton, Indiana, on April 29, 1893, as the son of the Rev. Samuel Clayton Urey and Cora Rebecca (Reinoehl) Urey and grandson of pioneers who settled in Indiana. He had two younger siblings, Clarence and Martha. His father, a teacher and minister in the Church of the Brethren, died of tuberculosis when Harold was 6.
Urey lived in rural Corunna and was educated in an Amish grade school, from which he graduated at age 14. He then lived with an uncle to attend Kendallville High School, from which he graduated in 1911.
After graduation, he obtained a teacher’s certificate from Earlham College and taught in a small schoolhouse in Indiana. He earned several university degrees.
Urey won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1934 while he was teaching at Columbia University. He and two others discovered the existence of heavy hydrogen in their study of isotopes. This discovery is considered one of the most important in the history of modern science.
Urey struggled with the issue of science being used in war because of his early upbringing in a church that opposed war. As the United States entered World War I, there was strong public pressure to support the war effort. One of Urey’s professors suggested he work as a chemist to support the war instead of joining the military. Urey took a job making TNT with the Barrett Chemical Company in Philadelphia for the duration of the war.
Urey would later take part in the Manhattan Project during World War II that led to the development of the atomic bomb. Urey served as one of the three program chiefs of the wartime Manhattan Project, which developed the bomb. His work as head of the special alloy materials program earned him the Medal of Merit from President Harry Truman.
Urey continued to work in science for the rest of his life. He actively campaigned against the 1946 May-Johnson bill because he feared that it would lead to military control of nuclear energy. Instead, Urey supported and fought for the McMahon bill that replaced it and ultimately created the Atomic Energy Commission.
Urey was committed to the ideal of world government even before World War II, but the possibility of nuclear war made it only more urgent in his mind. He went on lecture tours against war, and became involved in Congressional debates regarding nuclear issues. He argued publicly on behalf of Ethel and Julius Rosenberg, and was called before the House Un-American Activities.
He took an interest in space exploration in the 1950s and 1960s and remained active his entire life. He kept an office at the University of California until his death at 87.
Urey’s family included his wife, Frieda Daum, whom he married in 1926. They had three daughters and a son.
Urey died Jan. 5, 1981. He and Frieda are buried in the Fairfield Cemetery in rural Corunna in northwest DeKalb County. A stone directional marker points the way to Urey’s gravesite near the front of the oldest section of the cemetery.
Lincoln Highway original bricks
Ligonier, in western Noble County, is home to the only original brick segment of the Lincoln Highway that remains in Indiana.
The Lincoln Highway, named after President Abraham Lincoln, was the first named automobile road that crossed the United States from coast to coast. Indianapolis entrepreneur Carl G. Fisher conceived and promoted the highway, which stretched from Times Square in New York City to Lincoln Park in San Francisco.
The highway was formally dedicated Oct. 31, 1913. The first officially recorded length of the entire Lincoln Highway in 1913 was 3,389 miles.
In Indiana, the 1913 alignment of the Lincoln Highway sliced through the southwestern corner of Noble County, passing through Merriam, Wolf Lake, Kimmell and Ligonier.
A large portion of the Lincoln Highway became U.S. 30 in Indiana after the national highway numbering system was instituted in 1926. The original Lincoln Highway alignment became U.S.30 through Fort Wayne, then U.S. 33, U.S. 20, and State Road 2 until it realigned with U.S. 30 in Valparaiso.
The 1926-28 alignment of the highway generally followed U.S. 30 from state line to state line in Indiana. The alignment bypassed the small towns of the 1913 alignment for a more direct route to Chicago through Fort Wayne, Columbia City, Winona Lake, Warsaw, Atwood, Etna Green, Bourbon, Inwood, Plymouth, Donaldson, Grovertown, Hamlet, Hanna, and Wanatah.
Today, the Indiana Lincoln Highway Association actively pursues its mission of “to preserve, promote, and mark the Lincoln Highway route across Indiana, and educate the general public of the various routes and related resources.”
The Indiana chapter will host the 2024 national conference for the National Lincoln Highway Association in the restored Hotel Elkhart, on the original Lincoln Highway.
Bus tours during the conference will showcase historic landmarks important to the highway’s history on two days, with eastern and western loops. The same tours will happen on both days, so that visitors from across the nation may take both loops.
Ligonier will be included in the eastern loop of the bus tours. For more information on the Lincoln Highway, visit www.indianalincolnhighway.org/about .
St. Joe River Greenway
This 1.3-mile trail is a peaceful walk along the bank of the St. Joseph River, flowing from northeast Ohio through southeast DeKalb County to Fort Wayne, where the St. Joseph joins the St. Mary’s River to become the Maumee River.
The St. Joseph River Greenway begins on the southern outskirts of the small town of St. Joe, not far from the Indiana-Ohio border.
The paved trail takes hikers and bicyclists through sunny and shaded scenic wooded sections to its end near County Road 64. Trail users can expect to see birds and other wildlife, too.
Parking is available at Riverdale Elementary School, 6127 S.R. 1, St. Joe, at the northern end of the trail. Walk a short distance along the baseball diamond fence to the trail head.
The greenway skirts the edge of Riverside Cemetery, dominated by a large Civil War monument that is worth a closer look. The tall monument was placed in 1911 by John C. Carnes Post 144 of the Grand Army of the Republic Department of Indiana and the citizens of St. Joe and its vicinity.
The trail also is a scale model of the solar system, created by Scout Ian Bercaw of Troop 33 for his Eagle Scout project in 2017. Signage has been spaced on the trail to give information about each planet and to demonstrate each planet’s distance from the sun, using astronomical units or AU. One AU is equal to 93,000,000 miles, the distance between the earth and the sun.
Phil Carpenter, in a video for the Community Foundation DeKalb County, said Sechler’s Pickles owner Frank Sechler and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church collaborated to bring the greenway into existence. Sechler owned land along the St. Joseph River.
A community donation grant of $3,000 enabled the application for Lilly Endowment funds. With a $112,000 grant, work on the greenway began in 1998. The first phase of the trail was finished four days after 9/11 in 2001. Community volunteers completed the second phase in October 2002.
An Eagle Scout project installed signage that marks a scale model of the distances between planets in the solar system. Riverdale students have commissioned several wood statues, created by artist David Drake, that depict noteworthy Hoosiers.
The St. Joe and Spencerville communities take care of the greenway and maintain it. The trail serves 10,000 people a year as a scenic activity.
Powers Church
The Powers Church filled a spiritual need long before it was actually built in 1876.
Two young children in the Powers Settlement in York Township, Steuben County, died of scarlet fever in August 1839 and there was a need for a cemetery. Clark Powers stepped up and donated land for a cemetery and a future church.
Plans for the church were delayed until 1875, when the population increased and the need for a church building was evident. Winn and Calvin Powers became the leaders in planning the project.
In the fall of 1875, Winn circulated a subscription paper asking for contributions of money, labor and materials. There were 102 subscriptions, ranging from one dollar to $100. The total of money, labor and materials subscribed was $1,825.
The church was built during the summer of 1876. The York Methodist Church provided carpets, chairs, lamps, stoves and other small items. The church was dedicated Oct.15, 1876.
The church was originally built as a “free church” and was nondenominational. The congregation late affiliated with the Methodist Church with a circuit minister conducting services for several years.
Regular services were discontinued in the 1920s but the church was sometimes used for funerals and Powers family reunions into the 1950s.
The building sat unused until 1976, when restoration began. Restorers found that many of the original furnishings were still serviceable, including the oak and butternut woodwork and pews as well as the carpet. The steeple was most in need of restoration
The church opened to the public again in 1978, starting an annual tradition of three non-denominational services in June, July and August, featuring local minister and musicians. The service dates for 2023 are June 25, July 23 and Aug. 27 with all services beginning at 7 p.m.
A Christmas service is held the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Those who attend must dress warmly as the church has no heat.
Behind the church, to the east, stands a boulder commemorating the arrival of the Powers settlers in 1837, and beyond that lies the 15-acre Powers Cemetery, where the first burials date from 1839, nearly 40 years before the church existed.
The church was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.
