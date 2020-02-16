KIMMELL — Lucille (Crick) (Peterson) Welch, 97, formerly of Kimmell, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Arrangements are with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
