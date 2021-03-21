When the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed on March 10, almost $220 billion of the $1.9 trillion plan was allocated to local government entities.
For the four-county area, Noble County is slated to see the most money at $9.26 million and Steuben the least at $6.71 million. LaGrange is set to receive $7.68 million and DeKalb $8.43.
Cities and towns spread throughout each county are set to receive anywhere from $40,000 to $2.81 million that has to be used by the end of 2024.
Estimates using 2019 census data to identify populations eligible for the funds were used to determine the allocation for non-metropolitan cities and towns, which includes every city or town receiving funds in Steuben, Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties.
Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe said its a lot of money to use in a short amount of time with so far, few guidelines as to how it can be spent.
“We know there are strings attached to it, so we want to see some more guidelines, but from what I’ve been told by AIM (Accelerate Indiana Municipalities), the money goes toward infrastructure,” she said.
Handshoe’s plan is to have the city department heads sit down and look at their five and 10 year plans to make a wish list to go to the city council for approval to see about getting some projects done with the money.
But how those funds can be used and how area governing bodies will use them is still up in the air. The funds also don’t come in one lump sum.
Auburn is currently working with its financial advisors on the best way to work with the funds received, according to an email from Brandy Coburn, executive assistant in the mayor’s office.
“We are certain we will reserve a portion of the funds to cover any unforseen revenue shortfalls,” the email said.
LaGrange Town Manager Mark Eagleson said in some conversations he’s had with his town council they’ve talked about receiving the funds, but aren’t yet sure what restrictions will surround the money.
“I think the other piece is, once we determine the final amount, since the pandemic will have caused shortfalls elsewhere, we need to look and see if this is really extra money,” he said. “I think, if my council agrees, we look at the shortfalls and take care of those.”
However, Eagleson also said, if it is truly additional funds the money could be used on projects in the town, such as the wastewater plant project.
“In my mind, if we can put the money toward that project, it could be beneficial to us as a community and to our taxpayers,” he said.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said it appears the main focus for the intended use of these funds is for sewer, water and broadband.
“We are waiting to see if there is any other guidance from the state and feds on their understanding on the ways to best implement this money,” he said in an email.
The department heads in the city will be meeting, probably in the next week, to discuss ways to best invest the funds into projects.
DeKalb County Commissioner Mike Watson said the money is an opportunity for wise decisions from elected officials to put it to use for the benefit of all the constituents and taxpayers.
“There’s a flipside … when you look at the national debt and what that’s going to add to it. Somebody’s going to pay for that sooner or later,” Watson said.
Steuben County Commissioners don’t yet have a plan for the approximately $6.71 million the county is slated as of now to receive.
LaGrange County Commissioner Peter Cook said he thinks a committee will need put together in the county to help put projects together to best use the funds.
“But until we know the restrictions surrounding it, we will have to wait and see,” he said. “We can certainly do a lot with that much money.”
Cook also said he thinks it will be interesting to see what other communities do with the funds distributed through the program. He feels if LaGrange County can use the money to help progress the area into the future, that’s the best case scenario.
The Noble County Board of Commissioners hasn’t sat down yet to hash out the details, but Commission President Gary Leatherman said once they do, they will be sure the money is used wisely.
“It’s still very early,” he said. “But I am glad we are receiving the money and we will be sure to put a plan into place to distribute it fairly and make sure it is used wisely.”
