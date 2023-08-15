ANGOLA — A Fort Wayne man who is in the Steuben County Jail awaiting trial on other charges is now facing a Level 3 felony rape accusation following an alleged rape that occurred in jail.
Robert Phillip Fortman Jr., 38, was charged with rape following an investigation by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday and he was arrested on Monday while still in custody.
Fortman allegedly performed oral sex on a male cellmate, 19, who is also awaiting trial, said a probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Circuit Court.
The incident allegedly occurred in a cell in the jail on July 12. The victim passed a note to a confinement officer, who set it up the command in the jail.
After the incident was brought to the attention of detectives, the victim was interviewed by Detective Jordon Trippe. Fortman refused to talk to investigators about the incident.
Court records say Fortman asked the victim if he could perform oral sex on him, explaining, “It’s not that bad” and “it’ll be over in a minute.”
After it began, Fortman was told to stop but he did not. Finally the victim pushed Fortman off of him.
The victim used a loud voice, recreating what he said to Fortman, court records said. Trippe said there wasn’t any way Fortman could not hear the victim.
After the incident was reported and the victim was interviewed, he submitted to a sexual assault examination at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
Through the course of his investigation, Trippe learned that Fortman had asked other inmates if he could perform oral sex on them. The inmates who reported the incident to authorities said they feared for the safety of the victim and asked that Fortman be removed from their cell block.
The inmates implied there may have been other incidents where unwanted sexual contact occurred between Fortman and the victim, court records said.
Meanwhile, Fortman is also awaiting trial on a charge that alleges he failed to return to lawful detention, work release, in Steuben County in November 2022.
For the Level 3 felony rape charge, Fortman is facing between 3-16 years in prison.
His attorney in the pending case is James McEntarfer. Counsel has not been listed for Fortman in the rape case.
Fortman was arraigned Tuesday afternoon. Magistrate James Burns ordered Fortman have no contact with the victim.
