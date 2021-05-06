BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights High School has been recognized by the U.S. News and World Report for eight consecutive years now as one of America’s best high schools.
This year, Prairie Heights was ranked 80th in the state and 4,176 in the nation, landing the school in the top 21% in the state and top 23% of high schools in the United States. Locally, only Westview School Corp. ranked higher.
“We are honored to continue to be recognized at the state as well as national levels for the work of our students, staff and community,” said Principal Jeremy Swander.
The ranking includes nearly every public high school across the country, totaling almost 18,000 schools.
Rankings are determined using a methodology that includes college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.
According to the data, 42% of students took at least one advanced placement test with 5% passing at least one AP test. The school boasts a 94% graduation rate.
“We have an incredible teaching staff and they work absolutely tirelessly to do what is best for our students,” said Swander. “In addition to our teachers, the entire staff and everyone involved in the school community have helped us continue to excel and attain this designation for the eights consecutive year.”
“We believe in what we are doing here at PHHS; that is what drives us to do our best every day,” he said. “We are proud to be Panthers.”
More information on the ranking, including data about Prairie Heights, can be found at https://bit.ly/3nRD86d.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.