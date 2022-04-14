ANGOLA — Trine University has been named one of 13 college and university partners for the Modeling the Future Challenge, an actuarial science and data science competition for high schoolers.
"I am very excited that Trine University is able to be part of and support this program," said Michael Smith, assistant professor in the Department of Mathematics at Trine. "Actuarial science is a critical and growing field. This partnership is an excellent opportunity to expose students to all that the study and the profession of actuarial science have to offer."
Trine launched its bachelor of science in actuarial science degree program in 2020.
The MTFC is an academic competition by The Actuarial Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to changing lives through math education, and managed by the Institute of Competition Sciences. Currently involving about 600-700 high school students each year, the event seeks to increase engagement with and awareness of actuarial science, data science and mathematical modeling among high school students, teachers and the general public.
In the MTFC, teams of one to five high school students conduct an actuarial research project in which they make recommendations to companies, organizations, government agencies or other groups based on their own mathematical models, real-world data analysis and risk management. Top teams are invited to the national MTFC Symposium to present their work and compete for $55,000 in college scholarships.
Competition partners will host workshops for teachers, offering them professional development hours, to learn about the Modeling the Future Challenge and college and career opportunities for their students. They also will host an event for high school students to learn about university programs and the MTFC, and to be guided through an example of a qualifying scenario.
Some partners also will host regional competitions, where students will present their projects to be evaluated in order to qualify for the national finals.
For more information, visit mtfchallenge.org or contact Smith at smithm2@trine.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.