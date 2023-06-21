ANGOLA — Promoting a safe space to be your authentic self, the third annual Steuben Pride returns Saturday.
The day includes a parade, family-friendly activities, informational booths, local vendors and live entertainment. The Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument will be the backdrop for the Pride Parade beginning at 12:30 p.m. Participants will also hear a few words from speaker the Rev. Nikki Shaw of First Congregational United Church of Christ.
“We try to stick with local vendors, if they’re starting their business out of the house, or wherever. We also accept any outside vendors,” said Claudia Camargo, an organizer and leader of Steuben Pride.
The parade route will take participants through downtown and toward Selman Timber Frame in Commons Park, the venue for the main event from 1-6 p.m. Two more speakers will also have an opportunity to address the crowd: Mayor Richard Hickman and the group’s GSA sponsor.
Members and allies alike of the LGBTQ+ community are welcome to attend.
“I am an ally, not a not a member of the community. So I tried to be very mindful of speaking about what it has meant, for me at least last year, to come alongside and be welcomed to come alongside the community,” said Shaw. “I think there's a real tangible kind of magic that comes from supporting and being able to witness people feeling free.”
Shaw also sees allies as having another important role during Steuben Pride.
“It’s good that people like me are there, that allies show up, so that when those people who are curious, but maybe not approving, want to ask some questions, it doesn’t have to be to somebody in the community. There’s a buffer,” Shaw said.
The pastor also notes that thus far, the event has remained non-violent. She explained that the space is still safe for, “everybody.”
“If somebody doesn't agree with the event, we are very respectful of that,” Camargo said. “We're not there to convince anybody. We're not there to force anybody. We're just there to have a good day like anybody else with, you know, with family, friends and loved ones.”
Steuben Pride once began as a small cookout in the park and has now grown into an event that attracts hundreds. The continual increase in attendance has made the event’s organizers hopeful for the future.
“It was amazing and wonderful and shocking,” said Gayle Newton, an organizer and leader of Steuben Pride.
While the main event occurs during National Pride Month, Steuben Pride lasts year-round. The group offers game nights, movie nights and presentations for the youth. Primarily, their goal is to foster a supportive environment that prioritizes safety.
Within the past months, Steuben Pride has gained sponsorships and partnerships throughout the area that have allowed them to make their youth events free.
“So that’s our purpose as a group. It’s basically to just give support to those who can't speak out freely. I mean, sometimes some of our kids need that, just to feel welcomed, loved and appreciated,” Camargo said.
For more information about Steuben Pride’s main event, go to steubenpride.org or visit Steuben Pride on Facebook.
