ANGOLA — Arbor day was Friday and celebrations for the community carried into the weekend.
Families huddled together with layers and blankets sheltering from the wind bustling through the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion at Commons Park on Friday.
Angola Parks and Recreation Superintendent Matt Hanna and Mayor Richard Hickman presided over the 2022 Tree Memorial Dedication.
Hickman read the names of 19 new memorials being added to the memorial tree at the entrance of Circle Hill Cemetery. The new dedications brought the total to 509 names on the tree and as many trees planted.
Hickman gave a brief description of each of the people added to the memorial trees program, which is really starting to forest Commons Park.
The honorees were:
• The Rev. Donald E. Meyers of Angola
• Max Hilyard of Crooked Lake in Angola
• Melvin L. Helmuth of Hudson
• Billy Ramon Johnson of Angola
• Timothy P. Hasselman of Angola
• Sherree L. Griffith of Defiance, Ohio
• Susan Stroh of Angola
• Robert Bohney of Fremont
• Nancy Krohn of Angola
• Allen Guise of Angola
• Debra Hurraw of Hamilton
• Penny Kent of Angola
• Steve “Mud” Mudrack of Angola
• Michael Morrissey of Fort Wayne
• Curtis Cole of Angola
• Dale and Clara Ordway of Fremont
• Sonja “Soni” Patterson of Angola
• Larry Griffith of Pleasant Lake and Angola
• Thomas B. Doherty of Angola
In the foreground of the memorial, Angola Middle School seventh graders were out celebrating Arbor Day by planting trees along the trails at commons park.
Jim Weber provided music after Hickman’s readings and Angola Parks and Recreation Events Coordinator Tabitha Griva closed the event.
On Saturday, the strong winds continued as Angola Parks and Recreation hosted the Adopt-A-Tree Festival, also at the Selman Timber Frame Pavilion.
Boxes of trees were given away to members of the community for free. The trees available were tulip tees, scarlet oak trees and Norway spruce.
The tulip trees were all adopted up before an hour into the event.
Volunteer Amy Oberlin assisted in passed out the trees.
Along with the trees volunteers taught and assisted the community in building both bluebird houses and pine cone suet feeders.
All the trees found good homes before the end of the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.