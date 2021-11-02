Police arrest five people on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kody O. Firestone, 26, of the 300 block of Michael Street, Fremont, arrested on West Mill Street at South Superior Street, on a charge of felony theft.
• Lamont Larkin, 39, of the 800 block of Shawnee Drive, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 342 mile marker, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Raymond J. Park, 27, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at the jail on a felony arrest warrant.
• Jared M. Smith, 32, of the 00 block of 2nd Street, Fremont, arrested on West Mill Street at South Superior Street, on charges of felony possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• Matthew A. Tawdul, 40, of Lane 103 West Otter Lake, arrested at Lane 103 West Otter Lake, on eight counts of felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
