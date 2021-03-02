INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Sue Glick’s bill to limit the emergency powers of Indiana’s governor passed the state Senate by a 38-8 vote last week.
Senate Bill 407 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency orders involving the COVID-19 pandemic have been in effect for nearly a year.
Glick’s bill would require the state Legislature to approve any emergency orders that last beyond 30 days, “so we don’t have 10 or 11 months of emergency with no input on how it’s being done,” Glick said Saturday at DeKalb High School in Waterloo.
Glick, R-LaGrange, and Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, spoke at a public forum attended by about 50 people. They reported on activities during the first half of this year’s legislative session.
As Holcomb’s emergency orders continued for months, state legislators began looking for ways to assert their authority. Glick’s bill, which has two co-authors, emerged as the Senate’s strategy to demand “a seat at the table on some of these orders,” she said.
Her bill aims “to limit the powers of the governor of Indiana in such as way that he or she would be required to come back to the General Assembly for approval of some of the widespread emergency orders,” Glick said.
State laws giving the governor emergency powers were designed to allow quick action after a disaster, she said.
“Nobody anticipated when these laws were passed it would be nine, 10, 11 months later and we’d still be wearing masks,” she said Saturday.
At first, Holcomb consulted with top leaders of the Legislature about the pandemic, Glick said.
“Over time, it became less and less interaction with the leadership, none with the General Assembly,” she said. “It’s become very much a one-way type of direction. The people, frankly, are getting very tired of it.”
She added, “I believe the real concern developed when there were decisions made to close down all of the economy of the state of Indiana.” If legislators had been asked their opinions, she said, “We certainly would have had some input in the picking of winners and losers — which businesses could be open and which could not.”
Under Glick’s bill, an emergency order involving 10 or more counties would be defined as a widespread emergency. A governor would be permitted to issue emergency orders for 30 days.
The governor immediately would have to consult with a disaster advisory group of five Republican and Democratic leaders from the Legislature.
If legislators were not in session, the governor could not extend an emergency beyond 15 days without calling the House and Senate to a special session.
The emergency order could be extended for 30 days if legislators already were in session or the governor called a special session.
During a special session, legislators could not act on any business other than the emergency.
Legislators could extend a state of emergency to a date of their choice, vote to terminate it or allow it to expire by not extending it.
If an emergency were terminated or expired, the governor could not declare another disaster emergency based on the same or a similar cause for 180 days.
Senate Bill 407 also would make it a Class B infraction to violate a disaster order.
Glick also spoke about her Senate Bill 373 that would create a way for farmers and owners of forest land to sell carbon credits to manufacturers. It passed the Senate by a 33-16 vote.
Under the bill, landowners could volunteer to be paid for planting trees or cover crops to retain carbon. The state also could earn money for its state forests and parks, she said.
“It’s not going to be a million-dollar operation,” she said, but the payments could encourage landowners to resist developing their properties.
Small woodlots are turning into subdivisions, Glick said, adding, “We’re losing them, and the problem is, we need them.”
