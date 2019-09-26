ANGOLA — The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership meeting Wednesday at the Potowatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park.
The event saw networking opportunities, a keynote speaker and updates about the chamber.
“The chamber continues to be in a year of growth,” said Interim Director Julia Hewitt. “We have 295 members including 13 tiered members and access to more than 6,000 employees.”
Hewitt also announced a new customer relationship software program and fully integrated website that will launch in January 2020.
“This new system called Chamber Nation will allow us to best manage the day to day operations of the chamber and will also allow us a system for maintaining detailed information about our community and member businesses,” Hewitt said. “This system will take us to the next level I’m sure and will set the foundations for a prosperous and successful future.”
Chamber Board President Kevin Rice took time before the main speaker to thank the tiered members, which are as follows:
• Diamond Member — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
• Gold Members — City of Angola, Angola Dairy Queen, In Balance Accounting, JICI Inc., Miller Poultry, Trine University
• Silver Members — Farmers State Bank, Larry’s Lock and Safe, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Andrews and Shipe LLC, NIPSCO, Four Seasons Design and Remodeling
Rice also thanked current board leadership and members, which include himself as president, Candace Smith as vice president, Tony Isa as treasurer, Mike Votaw as past president and members Stephan Cairl, Jeff Deahl, Joe Gentile, Matt Hanna, Don Marquardt, Krista Miller, Joell Stuckey, Kyle Wainwright, Ken P. Wilson and Eric Yoder.
Scott Watson, founder of Heartland Intervention, Indianapolis, was the event’s keynote speaker, speaking on stress in both personal life and in the workplace.
He used anecdotes of his own life and his experiences as a drug and alcohol addictions counselor to get his point across.
“Stress is any disruption to your flow,” he said. “Any time something is difficult, it can be stress-provoking.”
He reminds people to be mindful of their stressors, but that being mindful does not mean having to be a control freak.
Using an example of a shopping trip to the grocery store Marsh with his youngest child, then a toddler, Watson explained how life can be stressful in all kinds of ways.
That shopping trip started out fine, with the child in a good mood but as they filled the cart with groceries, his son began melting down little by little.
By checkout time, his son was raging and Watson found himself so stressed out about it he put the child in the car seat and headed for home.
Without the groceries he’d bought and paid for.
He was so stressed out about the screaming child he forgot to load the groceries into the car. He instead left them in the parking lot.
It’s a story he can laugh about now.
“Life can be stressful, but if you can laugh about it and talk to a crowd about it, it really decreases your stress,” Watson said.
Laughter, Watson said, can be a great reliever of stress.
Some ideas for stress reduction he presented include listing your priorities and then living the list, exercising, being creative, staying within your financial budget, telling the truth, don’t be late, phone a friend and writing a gratitude list.
“You can’t be both fully afraid or anxious and grateful at the same time,” he said.
He uses gratitude lists with his clients as well, saying it’s rare when he doesn’t have a client write their gratitude list.
The trajectory of his own life was altered by a class he took in college with a man by the name of Jack Ridl.
He’d avoided Ridl’s poetry classes until his junior year when he needed just one more English class. He had heard good things and decided, why not.
“His class changed my life,” Watson said.
He’s still in touch with Ridl to this day. When planning a college reunion, Watson said he knew immediately that he wanted Ridl to be the speaker.
Watson encouraged each and every person in the room Wednesday to be the one that can alter the trajectory of someone else’s life, to be someone’s Jack.
More information about Watson or Heartland Intervention can be found online, heartlandintervention.com.
More information about the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce can be found online, angolachamber.org or on Facebook, @angolachamber.
