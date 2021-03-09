Pair arrested on warrants alleging failure to appear in court
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Charles L. Boocher Jr., 41, of the 7400 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested in Orland on warrants alleging three felony counts of failure to appear in court and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Roberto G. Hernandez, 23, of the 2500 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested on the Public Square on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
