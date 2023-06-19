ANGOLA — Steuben County’s greatest competed in the third annual Angola’s Got Talent on Saturday at the T. Furth Center for the Performing Arts.
The fundraiser for Cahoots Coffee Cafe awarded David Claudy and Kailyn Peet with first place for the adult and youth categories. Both singers brought their own styles and a whole lot of talent to the stage.
Claudy, keeping the adult category title in the family, performed “You’ll be Back” from Hamilton the Broadway musical. The Prairie Heights High School alum’s brother, John Claudy, won the 2022 talent show and had a featured performance during this year’s event.
“It’s an honor to just use a God-given gift,” said David Claudy. “It’s overwhelming and my performance feels like a blur.”
Peet, a student at Fremont High School, sang her version of “Rise Up” by Andra Day. The high schooler has been singing since she was 5 years old and was thrilled to share her passion with an audience.
“This was an amazing experience,” Peet said. “It was an amazing experience to sing in front of people.”
When both asked if they wanted to return for the fourth annual Angola’s Got Talent, the answer was a resounding “yes.”
Placing second in the adult category was sibling duo Abi and Zeke Adamson, who danced with original choreography to “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).” In third place was Noah Priddy of Orland. He sang his original song “Devil Runs in the Dark,” which was produced by a close friend.
For the youth category, Emagene Harrington placed second. Her talent included a dance routine to “Fireflies” by Owl City. The third place recipient and also People’s Choice winner was Ivy Witmer. She sang her original song, “Full Moon.”
The emcee for the night was the Rev. Tom Adamson, former director of Cahoots and current pastor at Holy Family Episcopal Church. Prior to the event beginning and during intermission, Adamson played with the local group Above the Fold.
The band was composed of Adamson, Dean Orweiler, Lee Sauer and Ed Simmons. While the judges tallied up their votes, Adamson also solo performed his new song, “Everytime,” in which all sales of the single go directly back to Cahoots.
Once the audience had taken their seats, they were welcomed with a short video about Cahoots and where the night’s proceeds were going.
“My favorite thing about being at Cahoots Coffee Cafe is our mission,” said Merceides Winright, executive director of Cahoots, in the video. “Our mission is to provide a safe space for youth to thrive and I’m so glad I get to be behind the fruitfulness of youth development.”
The night of talent had four judges: George Gilbert, June Julien, Lou Ann Homan and Rebecca Thompson.
Before the results were announced, both Adamson and Winright expressed their gratitude to the audience for attending and supporting the non-profit organization’s mission.
“This wouldn’t be possible without all of you, so thank you,” Winright said.
Adamson also commented on the value of the show.
“Music and performance and art is not a spectator sport. It’s something we can all partake in,” Adamson said.
The pair also recognized the event’s sponsors: Trine University, Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Angola Mainstreet, First Call Towing, Everage Auto, Revelation Chapel, Wayside Furniture, the Bowen Center, Wenzel Metal Spinning, Lakeland Electronics and Larry’s Lock & Safe Service.
Overall, T. Furth’s stage saw seven adult contestants (with one duo) and 10 youth acts (also with one duo).
For a list of Cahoots’ upcoming events, visit their website at cahootscoffee.org or their Facebook page at Cahoots Coffee Cafe.
