Two people arrested by area police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• William M. Pinion, 41, of Texas, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Mathew S. Whittaker, 36, of the 6000 block of North Ray Road, Fremont, arrested in Orland on a felony charge of intimidation and misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal mischief.
