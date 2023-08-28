Textbooks

The Indiana budget bars public schools from charging textbook fees and provided $160 million to cover the costs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier parents are no longer on the hook for textbook costs, but many are seeing bills for other fees increasingly being charged by schools.

State lawmakers dedicated $160 million in the new state budget to eliminate textbook and curriculum fees, starting with the 2023-24 academic year.

