ANGOLA — What timing.
An Angola man who has been on the lam since Nov. 20 when he didn’t return to lawful detention after being released from the Steuben County Jail to attend a funeral has been captured by police, just in time for his Monday sentencing in Steuben Circuit Court.
Thomas Anthony Sitts, 21, was picked up by police shortly before midnight Friday in Angola. He was charged with failure to return to lawful detention, a Level 6 felony, which is on top of charges that he had pled guilty to earlier in November.
Steuben County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mike Meeks said deputies were following up on tips that had been received previously to see if they could track down Sitts.
“We had received tips, he might be here, he might be there, but we were not responding to a specific tip (Friday night),” Meeks said Saturday afternoon.
Deputies were looking for Sitts at his previous residence near Lake Gage then another address in Angola.
When deputies decided to look for Sitts at a residence on Manahan Drive in Angola, they contacted Angola Police and Indiana State Police.
When officers arrived, they approached a person who lives in the residence, who said Sitts was inside.
After a search was conducted, including with assistance from an Angola K-9, Sitts was found hiding in a bedroom.
“They located him without incident,” Meeks said.
Police have been looking for Sitts since he was released from jail on Nov. 20 to attend the funeral of an uncle. Sitts had received permission to attend the funeral in court on Nov. 18 when he entered a guilty plea for a variety of charges against him.
He was supposed to be out of jail from 1:30-6 p.m. but never returned. He was believed to have fled for Tennessee, but Meeks said he may have never left northeast Indiana.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser has filed failure to return to lawful detention charges to cover all eight of the cases he had pending. Each count is a Level 6 felony.
Sitts went to Steuben Circuit Court on Nov. 18 for a hearing to set sentencing after he reached a plea agreement with the state, court records say. At the conclusion of the hearing, Sitts requested he be allowed out of jail to attend the funeral, which Judge Allen Wheat granted.
The eight charges Sitts was originally facing include four misdemeanors and four felonies in charges dating to 2019. The most serious is a Level 5 felony charge of burglary of a dwelling that was filed in February. The other felonies include a Level 5 felony count of burglary and two Level 6 felony counts of resisting law enforcement.
Sitts was facing 11 years, 9 months in prison, with 2 years suspended and served as probation upon release from prison.
“Since he has already pled guilty, it’s up to the Court to decide whether or not to accept his guilty plea at sentencing,” Musser said in November.
We’ll find out on Monday.
