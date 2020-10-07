Several booked locally
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday and Tuesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Frank C. Christlieb, 37, of the 5000 block of Old Dover Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Erin P. Kaiser, 44, of the 4000 block of South C.R. 800E, Hamilton, arrested in the 2000 block of Regency Court on misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and theft.
• John L. Neal, 58, of the 900 block of Heritage Drive, Middlebury, arrested in the 400 block of South Shoup Street on felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and an allegation of habitual vehicular substance offender.
• Joshua R. Palmer, 25, of the 600 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging civil contempt of court.
• Timothy R. Raske, 24, of the 600 block of Pine Run Drive, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Tabytha D. Sattison, 26, of the 800 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and violation of probation.
