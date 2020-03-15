FREMONT — Monday will be a regular student day and Tuesday will begin e-learning, while spring break will be extend a week by using waiver days for students at Fremont Community Schools as the school shutters for a few weeks amid the national outbreak of COVID-19.
There are still no cases of the virus in Steuben County.
In a letter posted to social media Sunday and circulated throughout the district, Superintendent Bill Stitt said the school is taking responsibility of student and staff health seriously, with the health of the school community being top priority.
A text message and email were also sent out to those in the community that subscribe to the town's Reach Alert system notifications.
The plan for the next three weeks is as follows:
• Monday: Regular school day. Students will bring home all books, instruments, book bags, Chromebooks and other items at the end of the school day.
• Tuesday through Thursday: E-Learning/hybrid learning days. Students will attend classes from home.
• Friday: Waiver day one used.
• March 23-27: Scheduled spring break
• March 30-April 3: Extending spring break by one week using waiver days two through six
"We realize the possible long-term closing of school creates many challenges," said Stitt's letter. "Families will need to work together with friends, relatives and neighbors to provide at-home supervision for our children during this time."
Time off extensions will be evaluated daily and families will be notified as soon as possible if more time off is needed and decided upon.
The school is also working to provide meals still during the closure, with meals beginning March 30. More information on how the meals will work is said to be coming later.
Stitt said the superintendent's office will remain open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and people can call 495-5005 if they need additional assistance.
To sign up for Fremont Reach Alerts, visit townoffremont.org and click on the Reach Alert logo. For more information on Fremont Community Schools visit fcs.k12.in.us or follow on Facebook, @fcseagles.
