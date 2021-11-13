AUBURN — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program-Catholic Charities honored its volunteers for the 26,644 hours of time and talents they contributed to their communities between June 2020 and June 2021.
About 60 of the 126 volunteers in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties were on hand at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for a Veterans Day luncheon, the first in-person gathering since 2019. The 2020 party was canceled due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Jan Hartman and Mary Kay Hursh earned the top service awards for giving 1,000 volunteer hours in the yearlong period.
Volunteers with 750 hours are Marcella Gerig, Sue Cook, Mary Lou Pfenning, Marc Tjaden, Judy Richter and Charlotte Landers.
Volunteers with 500 hours are Phyllis Farmer, Beth Treesh, Doris Hamman, Barbara Wolf, Loretta Johnson, Teri Jarrett and Betty Gibb.
“Thank you so much for everything you do,” said RSVP director Jennifer Zamaites in welcoming guests. “You are the stars in the program.”
“Volunteers even volunteer from home to do what they do,” Zamaites added.
RSVP reported significant impacts in the past year, despite the ongoing pandemic:
• The Share the Warmth coat program distributed coats and winter clothing to 86 families.
• VITA Tax Program volunteers completed 9340 tax returns for seniors which totaled $764,021 in refunds.
• 1,914 individuals were served through the Community Center of Caring Food Pantry, based at RSVP’s office in Auburn.
• 403 backpacks filled with school supplies were provided to School-age children
• 131 quilts were made for children who have cancer.
Volunteers said in-person volunteer opportunities dried up when the pandemic hit in 2020. Some volunteers continued their work at home, making crisis teddy bears, quilts for children with cancer, knitted or crocheted hats, scarves or mittens for the Share the Warmth coat giveaway, or knitting or crocheting afghans.
Food pantry volunteers donned masks and gloves and pivoted to a drive-through method for delivering food to neighbors who needed it.
Thursday’s luncheon started off with line dance lessons from Sandy Kessler of Auburn, a longtime instructor, to familiar music. The dances included the Hokey Pokey, Macarena, Cuban Shuffle and the Electric Slide.
Recognition committee chair Carol Baker dressed up in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume to join the line dancers.
Volunteers received tickets for door prize drawings and played Bingo for prizes before enjoying a lasagna dinner catered by The Italian Grille. The Laurels donated a variety of fruit pies for dessert, and Elizabeth’s Garden & Bakery provided shareable brownies.
RSVP has nine programs in Indiana, and joins Foster Grandparents and Senior Companions under the umbrella of AmeriCorps Seniors. Catholic Charities’ north region office in Auburn coordinates the RSVP program in DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben counties.
The RSVP staff includes Zamaites, program coordinator Shirley Johnson and VITA/TCE coordinator Pam Fink.
