Thursday, July 20
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Steuben County Park Committee, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
Saturday, July 22
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 8 a.m., executive session.
Monday, July 24
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
• Angola Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, regular board meeting, 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
• Steuben County Plan Commission Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8 a.m.
Friday, July 28
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals Site Survey, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 a.m.
