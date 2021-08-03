ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital announced Monday the promotion of Andy Aldred to chief operating officer.
Most recently Aldred served as executive director of ancillary services for Cameron and will continue to have oversight of these duties as part of his new role as COO.
Aldred is a doctor of pharmacy and holds a master’s degree in business administration. He has more than 10 years of management and leadership experience across varied venues ranging from retail to health care.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing Cameron’s mission to improve the lives of our patients and the Steuben County community,” said Aldred. “In this new role, I’m looking forward to further contributing to Cameron’s growth and hope to amplify the exceptional and dedicated care our team provides each and every day.”
Since arriving at Cameron in 2008, Aldred has led numerous initiatives that have contributed to Cameron’s advancement in his roles as director of pharmacy, executive director of outpatient services and executive director of ancillary services.
With roots dating to 1926, Cameron Hospital has served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care. Today, the organization offers the same commitment to care in a modern facility with advanced equipment and an outstanding team of physicians and healthcare professionals, all of whom are dedicated to our patients and the community as a whole.
“Through his many years at Cameron, Andy has proved to be a creative, organized and visionary problem solver,” said interim President & CEO Angela Logan. “His appointment as chief operating officer will further position Cameron for continued growth and success.”
Aldred received his master’s degree from Indiana Wesleyan and his doctor of pharmacy degree from Purdue University School of Pharmacy. Originally drawn to health care for the opportunity to help people, Aldred said he loves the family atmosphere at Cameron.
Aldred enjoys to spend time boating with his wife and two children. Andy also volunteers his time to coaching youth sports.
