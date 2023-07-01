ANGOLA — The city’s hometown heroes will be the main focus of Angola’s Fourth of July celebrations on Tuesday.
The Angola Fire Department is the inspiration behind the theme as they are celebrating 150 years of service to the community.
The milestone will be marked with Mike Meek, former fire chief of 43 years for the city, as the grand marshal of the parade. Current firefighters and retirees will also be in the festivities.
An open house is also scheduled to take place after the parade. During the open house, the public is invited to join the department’s firefighters, current and retired, for a cookout and station tours.
When walking around the facilities, attendees will get to see the equipment and fire trucks the department uses. They will also get to learn more about the station’s history by viewing memorabilia that decorates the walls.
The Angola Fire Department is located at 202 W. Gilmore St.
Angola’s Fourth of July parade kicks off the city’s celebration, as per tradition.
The parade lines up at Trine University and heads east on Maumee Street, heading for the Public Square. The parade will travel clockwise around the mound and the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument and head south on South Wayne Street, turning west and concluding on Park Street.
A full day of activities will commence at Commons Park, including free hotdogs, a petting zoo, bands all afternoon and a fireworks show to cap it all off.
