Six people arrested
on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday.
• Travis W. Bond, 34, of the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, arrested on Superior Street at Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jeremy L. Combs, 32, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested at the jail on warrants alleging two counts of felony contempt of court.
• Nathan Conn, 40, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging two counts of felony contempt of court.
• Marc A. Gazal, 57, of the 100 block of West Nettleman Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Wendell Jacob Avenue, east of North Wayne Street, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 21, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a warrant alleging felony burglary.
• Susanna K. White, 29, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, arrested on Superior Street south of Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.