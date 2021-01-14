ANGOLA — Checking availability for Lakeland Internet’s service for a home or business has been made easier, the company said.
Anyone can now submit a street address on Lakeland’s website to receive instant information on the serviceability.
Lakeland can also provide a complimentary evaluation to determine if fast and reliable internet is available at any location by calling (855) 947-7743.
From Angola, Indiana, to Montpelier, Ohio, to Sturgis, Michigan, Lakeland provides the fastest, most reliable internet in the region to thousands of homes and businesses in the tristate area.
Serving largely rural areas that are ignored and neglected by larger internet companies, Lakeland Internet can help connect a home or business to reliable internet service that previously was not available.
The importance of having high-speed internet access is greater than ever before with the rising demands of at-home streaming, working from home and online business. As the internet becomes a central way of work and life, students without internet access at home may struggle to keep up with school assignments.
“We want to help people receive the high-speed internet they need for school, work, and entertainment options,” said Mark Byler, Lakeland's general manager. “This new function on our website allows local residents quick access to determine service availability. As our network continues to grow, more people have access to internet than ever before.”
To determine service availability for a specific property through Lakeland, visit lakelandinternet.com/service or call (855) 947-7743.
Lakeland Internet is committed to bringing high-speed internet to underserved areas, which is why the company was started in Steuben County.
