ANGOLA — The Humane Society of Steuben County has temporarily closed its doors due to a deadly virus outbreak among cats, officials say.
Last week it was discovered after hours by a employee that a cat or litter of kittens had been brought into the shelter intake with the highly deadly panleukopenia.
Quick action led to two local veterinarians being brought in to inoculate the cats and kittens in the intake process. However, some animals did die and others had to be euthanized.
Panleukopenia is a viral disease that attacks mainly kittens.
“Feline panleukopenia is a highly contagious viral disease of cats caused by the feline parvovirus,” said information from the American Veterinary Medical Association. “Kittens are most severely affected by the virus. ... The viruses do not infect people.”
The feline parvovirus infects and kills cells that are rapidly growing, such as those in bone marrow, intestines and developing fetuses, the AVMA information said.
The shelter is closed so cats can be quarantined. It will reopen on Nov. 15. No new cats are being allowed in to the shelter until regular operations resume.
People who may have adopted cats from the shelter in the period where exposure may have occurred can bring their cats back for quarantine or medical attention.
Dog adoptions are continuing during the period the shelter is closed. People can view dogs available for adoption at the shelter’s website, chssteubencournty.org, then contact the shelter at 833-2877. Adoption is by appointment only and occurs outdoors with shelter staff bring the animal to the prospective human companion.
“These are basically the same protocols we had in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a letter to the editor written by shelter board member Judy Rowe. The letter is being published today.
Dr. Jeanne Engel and Dr. Kelli Luttman of All Paws & Claws Veterinary Clinic, Angola, performed the emergency medical care necessary at the shelter.
“We thank our shelter staff for their quick attention to recognize the issue and begin quick action. We thank Doctors Engel and Luttman for their quick delivery of medical attention,” said Rowe’s letter. “And we thank patrons for understanding as we work through the necessary steps to keep all our animals healthy and place them into new, loving homes.”
