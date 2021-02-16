Several arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made over the holiday weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County.
• Edgar S. Alvarez Jr., 29, of the 4600 block of East C.R. 400N, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Phillip S. Brooks, 32, of the 500 block of Maple Drive, arrested on Maple Street at Mill Street on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without a license.
• Edwin R. Cassell, 71, of Lane 415 Jimmerson Lake, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Dustin L. Collins, 36, of the 1100 block of East C.R. 650S, Hudson, arrested at the Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Victoria M. Collins, 26, of the 100 block of Ivywood Court, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jeremy L. Combs, 32, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested in the 100 block of Ivywood Court on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathan A. Coons, 40, of the 100 block of East Depot Street, Hudson, arrested at home on felony charges of contempt of court, possession of methamphetamine, invasion of privacy and domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Carlos Diaz Vicente, 22, address unknown, arrested on C.R. 100N at C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without a license.
• Chad A. Hoard, 29, of the 200 block of Sherman Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a probation violation.
• Carrie A. Jenkins, 30, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Britney T. Marcinkevicius, 29, of the 200 block of Booth Drive, Wolcottville, arrested in the 2000 block of South C.R. 600W on a charge of felony burglary.
• Daman B. Resor, 27, of the 2000 block of Johnson Lake Road, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license, possession of paraphernalia, intimidation and battery and felony pointing a firearm.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 21, of the 5000 block of South C.R. 200E, Pleasant Lake, arrested on Felicity Street at South Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor reckless driving and operating a vehicle without a license and felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
