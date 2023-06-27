ANGOLA — Trine University has named Catherine Swick as its new provost.
She replaces John Shannon, who became the 17th president of Trine University on June 1.
"Dr. Swick has provided outstanding leadership in roles with increasing responsibility, overseeing substantial growth in Trine University's academic programs while enhancing the quality of education our students receive," Shannon said. "This new role will give her additional opportunities to use her talents and experience in coordination with Trine University's leadership team to provide even more students the foundation to succeed, lead and serve in their lives and careers."
As provost, Swick will focus on academic development, enrollment growth, program retention and academic partnerships, helping Trine University distinguish itself for potential students, alumni, donors and strategic partners. She also will work to define and strengthen Trine's academic programs to aid student retention and expand the university's student population.
"I'm honored to serve the university in this role during this time of unprecedented growth and innovation," Dr. Swick said. "I look forward to working together with Dr. Shannon and the President's Cabinet to continue to provide Trine students with an excellent educational environment supported by a vibrant campus community."
Successful tenure at Trine
Swick most recently served Trine University as vice president of academic affairs. Prior to that role, she was dean of Trine's Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences, which grew under her leadership to become the second-largest academic school at Trine.
She joined Trine's faculty in 2010 after serving in a variety of academic roles at Bowling Green State University. She has served on the university's Physical Therapy Advisory Board and as advisor to the Health Science Association.
She earned the university's Gerald H. Moore Award for Overall Excellence in Teaching in 2013.
Sports med background
Swick is a member of the American College of Sports Medicine and the International Health and Wellness Society. She has extensive global health experience in Asia and Europe, presenting at the University of Madrid on Best Practices in Global Health in 2015 and creating and delivering a 2014 MOOC on Global Wellness in the E-World.
She holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Bowling Green State University.
Swick assumes the provost role at Trine University during a time of record enrollment and continued expansion. More than 9,500 students were enrolled at Trine across all locations and platforms during the spring 2023 semester.
The university will open a 36,000-square-foot expansion to Best Hall, which houses its Rinker-Ross School of Health Science, this fall. Construction is well underway on the 110,000-square-foot Dr. Earl D. and Melanie Brooks College of Health Professions facility in Fort Wayne, scheduled to open in fall 2024.
