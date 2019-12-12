ANGOLA — RISE Inc. received a $10,000 grant from Kohl’s Cares.
The funds will go toward day programming and employment services for adults living with disabilities in the northeast corner of Indiana. The grant will support the RISE mission of helping its clients live, work and learn in the community.
“RISE Inc. is more than just a destination for people with disabilities to spend their time,” said executive director Chris Stackhouse. “We commit ourselves to creating meaningful days for the clients we care for.”
RISE Inc. partners with families and individuals experiencing economic, physical and developmental challenges by providing personalized services and advocacy for independence, quality of life and hope.
“Time and time again, we are overwhelmed by the community’s commitment to make sure that we don’t leave people behind,” said Stackhouse. “Instead, we lift people up to help them live the most fulfilling and hopeful life possible.”
Kohl’s grant to RISE Inc. was made through Kohl’s National Giving Program, which awards more than $3 million in grants annually to nonprofits with a mission to support health and wellness for families. The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100 percent of the net profit to support happier and healthier communities nationwide.
