Ashlee Hoos
Michael Marturello
The Indiana Department of Education released the Spring 2019 Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network results this week.
In Steuben County, only Fremont Community Schools surpassed the state corporation average.
ILEARN was created to measure student achievement and growth according to Indiana Academic Standards. Tests are conducted for third- through eighth-grade students. English/language arts and math skills are evaluated annually.
The test is new and was administered for the first time this spring. State officials were not pleased with the results.
When compared to past ISTEP+ scores, ILEARN indicated lower achievement levels across the state in both English/language arts and mathematics. In a news release Wednesday, the IDOE said it would advocate for legislative action to remedy standardized testing woes.
The results show 37.1 percent of Hoosier students in grades 3-8 passed the exam, a decrease of more than 13 percent from the previous year’s ISTEP+ test.
On a local level, almost 40 percent of students at Fremont Community Schools passed and 35.3 percent of students in the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County passed.
“I truly believe that we are preparing our students for life after high school. If that is college, a career or military service. We want our students at Fremont Community Schools to be ready for that next chapter,” Fremont Superintendent Bill Stitt said. “Our goal for our curriculum is to make it rigorous and relevant for our students. My goal would be to make the ILEARN and every test our students take both rigorous and relevant too. I believe the new ILEARN test improved in each of those areas.”
“MSD educators are providing the same quality instruction, students did not decrease in their academic abilities and we appreciate the commitment of all,” said MSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Cyndi Nusbaum. “MSD Schools have reviewed the data and will continue to identify the additional standards that were tested for the first time, but as the state said in one of their memos — It is difficult to compare student proficiency over previous scores based on the differences in blueprints, test design and item deployment.”
At Prairie Heights Community Schools, 29.4 percent passed ILEARN and at Hamilton, 19.5.
“The testing process in Indiana is broken, costs millions of dollars, and has no relevance as the scores do not reflect student learning. Our state is constantly changing tests and because of this educators and students do not know what to expect,” said Prairie Heights Superintendent Jeff Reed. “This is reflected by state averages well below 50 percent with some grade levels even in the 30 percent pass rate.”
Fremont eighth-graders scored more than 53 percent on the test, according to released results. Among the highest scorers were Hamilton third-graders and Fremont fifth-graders at 40 percent and MSD seventh- and eighth-graders at more than 41 percent.
“I am very proud of the work the entire FCS faculty and staff do every day. We have a wonderful, dedicated and caring faculty and staff that give their very best every single day. We want what is best for our students and collectively try to achieve that goal,” Stitt said.
“Our teachers at Prairie Heights along with teachers around the state are great at educating students and preparing them for life after high school. They deserve better than this broken system. It is just another black eye for public education,” said Reed. “Why should we continue to have faith in a system that continues to fail both students and educators?”
According to statewide results, 47.9 percent of students passed the English/language arts portion of the exam, while 47.8 percent passed the Math portion. That compares with 64.1 percent and 58.3 percent, respectively, during the ISTEP+ test the previous year.
“While the 2019 ILEARN results do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools, they do once again show us the importance of developing a modernized state legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate and transparent,” said State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick. “With this in mind, the Department will propose the following legislative actions: place a ‘hold harmless’ year on 2018-19 letter grades, pause intervention timelines for all schools, and provide the State Board of Education with emergency rulemaking authority to review and reestablish the state accountability system. The success and well being of our students, educators, and schools are dependent upon these actions.”
Nusbaum said at MSD, the data will be used as a baseline and to help educators guide toward future improvement in the scores.
“Our students would be better served with a nationally normed proven test in place of our consistent need to create our own state assessments,” said Nusbaum.
Stitt said the state test is just part of the education process.
“ILEARN is a test that the state of Indiana chose to make sure our students are ready for college and careers. To us ILEARN is a small piece of the whole picture. It is a slice of the entire 13 years a student is in school. We must keep that in mind as we look at results. Our results are very good with room for improvement. Most grades and subject area are above state average which we are very proud of,” Stitt said.
