Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Brian R. Bailey, 48, of the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, arrested in the 200 block of Fox Lake Road, on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Anthony H. Close, 41, of Lane 340A Jimmerson Lake, arrested in the 4700 block of Nevada Mills Road, Fremont, on charges of felony domestic battery causing moderate bodily injury and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Chad M. Hagan, 49, of the 200 block of South West Street, arrested at the Steuben County Courthouse on a warrant alleging felony burglary.
• Joshua S. Robertson, 32, of the 200 block of South Ijmas Street, Garrett, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
