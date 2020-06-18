Five people arrested by local police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail. The charges listed are initial charges alleged by police. Formal charges are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew T. Anderson, 19, of the 200 block of West Main Street, Butler, arrested at Wohlert Street and Lindenwood Circle on a felony charge of theft of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jammie L. Broughton, 30, of the 400 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 100 block of North Superior Street on a misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended.
• Matthew N. Miller, 28, of the 4000 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
• Mathew S. Sprinkle, 42, of the 600 block of West C.R. 157S, arrested on a warrant alleging criminal contempt of court and misdemeanor battery.
• Brandon K. Studebaker, 26, of the 100 block of South Washington Street, Seattle, Washington, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor harassment.
