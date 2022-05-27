ANGOLA — Girl Scout Camp Lon-I-Daw is searching for more campers for its June 2022 day camp located at the Steuben County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The day camp is from Monday, June 20 until Friday June 24 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. with an overnight stay on Thursday June 23.
“We welcome registered Girl Scouts in grades K-7 as campers, and older scouts have the opportunity to help out as junior camp staff,” Camp Lon-I-Daw Director Carrie Wilson said.
Girl Scout Camp Lon-I-Daw is an experience where young girls can be taught endless life skills.
The Girl Scout mission statement declares, “Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.”
Just a a few of the experiences will be outdoor skills like fire safety, fire building, cooking outdoors, food preparation, shelter building and plant identification and incest identification.
One the of most important mottos of Girl Scouts taught to young girls is, “to leave no trace, and make the world a better place.”
The girls will also be taught the specific protocols for handling and retiring the American Flag.
Other activities at Camp Lon-I-Daw include arts and crafts, singing, dancing and skit performing. Young girls have endless opportunities to make core memories at Girl Scout Camp Lon-I-Daw.
On Thursday night, before the overnight stay, all the scouts put on a performance for their families which includes a wonderful concert and skit performances from all the different age groups.
One of the most essential aspects of the day camp is the building of life-long friendships with girls from all over Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan.
The camp costs $55 per girl for the week. There is an additional $25 registration fee for any girls not currently enrolled in Girl Scouts.
However, the registration fee will register your scout for the remainder of the 2022 season.
“We are also looking for adult volunteers to help lead the various units in outdoor cooking, badge work and activities,” Wilson said.
The day camp provides transportation to the camp with central pick-up points in and around Steuben County.
“Where else can you get five days of fun (while) learning outdoor skills,” all for under $55 asked the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana and Michigan’s website.
A final piece of information your Girl Scouts will leave camp knowing is the Girl Scout oath which states, “On my honor, I will try: To serve God and my country, To help people at all times, And to live by the Girl Scout Law.”
For more information and for camp registration, contact Carrie Wilson at 668-9407 or csholl1983@gmail.com.
