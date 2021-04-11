With spring upon us, golf courses in northeast Indiana and around the United States are hoping the impact they saw to the game in 2020 continues in 2021.
The National Golf Foundation recently reported 501.8 million rounds of golf were played in the United States in 2020, an uptick of more than 60 million rounds, or 20%, from 2019. The pandemic also saw 3 million people play a round of golf for the first time.
Michael Johnson, golf pro at Noble Hawk in Kendallville, said many of the new people to the game were of the younger generation, including children who took to courses with their family.
The foundation went on to report that 17 million non-golfers (age 6 plus) were very interested in playing golf after the 2020 pandemic, an increase of 10% from 2019. Golf’s total reach (including people who played, watched or read about golf in 2020) was 101 million people, nearly a third of the U.S. population.
“Due to the pandemic, people were not working or working from home … and they had money thanks to stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits,” said Tim Dykstra, PGA general manager at Noble Hawk. “There was little else to do, as virtually all activities such as youth sports, social events, concerts, weddings, travel, etc. were canceled or discouraged.
“Golf was viewed as a ‘safe’ activity and environment,” Dykstra continued.
To ensure confidence, golf courses around northeast Indiana pivoted at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, making the sport/hobby as safe as possible for those hitting the links.
Courses upped their cleaning protocols, indoor dining was shut down, and some of the frequently touched items such as ball washers and bunker rakes were removed from courses.
Moving into 2021, local courses say they will keep up with upped cleaning protocols, but some of the other restrictions have been loosened as the state continues to ease restrictions.
Alan Moyer, PGA professional at Cobblestone Golf Course in Kendallville, said his course is hoping the interest in golf continues in 2021.
“We are hoping for another year like last year,” he said. “It was the best year we have ever had. We saw a big surge in golfers.”
Moyer said as many people were stuck working from home, the course saw an increase of people playing in the evenings. He said this crowd was definitely a younger crowd of people in their 20s and 30s.
Noble Hawk reported a 20% increase in rounds during 2020. Bridgewater Golf Course, in Auburn also reported a 20% increase.
Ivan Foster, head golf pro at Bridgewater Golf Club, said he saw the same trends as Noble Hawk and Cobblestone.
“We saw a lot of new golfers to the game. It was definitely a beginner crowd,” Foster said.
A lead golfing-industry website, golfcourseindustry.com, reported equipment sales also were up.
“The 2020 spending reached near-record levels, as overall golf equipment sales eclipsed $2.81 billion, the third-highest annual total, trailing only 2008 ($2.91 billion) and 2007 ($2.87 billion),” the website reported. “While the global pandemic wreaked havoc on many segments of our economy, the golf industry experienced a significant boost in rounds played and equipment sales.”
Foster said the pro shop at Bridgewater definitely saw a boost in sales despite having challenges getting merchandise from manufacturers.
With pandemic restrictions being lifted across the state as more and more people are becoming vaccinated and cases continue to stabilize, golf pros are hoping the interest in the game continues this spring and summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.