ANGOLA — For the eighth straight year, 100% of graduates from Trine University’s Franks School of Education seeking employment as teachers are working in the classroom, a university news release said.
Nineteen graduates from the class of 2020 obtained teaching positions this fall.
“We are so proud of this past year’s seniors, who have entered a teaching environment with so many unique variables,” said Anthony Kline, dean of the Franks School of Education. “Their laser focus on building positive student relationships while leveraging face-to-face and e-learning has been beneficial to their K-12 students and their families.”
Kline also credited the continued success of education graduates to the efforts of university faculty and community partners, calling it “a collective team effort.”
“Our employers and stakeholders recognize the value our graduates provide their schools and P-12 students,” he said. “Through the impressive work of our passionate faculty and dedicated K-12 school partners, our graduates are well-positioned to positively impact the academic and social success of their own students.”
“We receive consistently high feedback on our graduates’ effectiveness from both employers and graduates. We attribute their real-world readiness due to their consistent field experiences in a variety of schools starting their first semester, small student-to-teacher ratios in our education courses, the potential for unique technology and STEM certifications, and the ability to earn multiple teaching licensures in four years or less.”
Many graduates from the class of 2020 are teaching in nearby schools including the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Branch County Intermediate School District in Branch County, Michigan, and Montpelier Exempted Village Schools in Ohio.
The School of Education’s graduates continue to succeed as its numbers keep growing. Trine has 183 students enrolled this fall in its Franks School of Education, more than double the 82 enrolled just four years ago.
For more information about the Franks School of Education, visit trine.edu/education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.