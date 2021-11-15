Seven people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. There were no arrests on Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Matthew A. Chatfield, 33, of the 300 block of Clyde Avenue, arrested at home on charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Laura K. Howard, 35, of the 5100 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested at home on a charge of felony battery against a family member younger than 14.
• Erick S. Jimenez, 800 Creighton Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on U.S. 20 west of C.R. 800W, on a charge of omisdemeanor perating a motor vehicle without ever having obtained a license.
• Clayton J. Phillips, 40, of Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 356 mile marker, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxcated.
• Dale J. Scott, 27, of the 2600 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested on East Broad Street at North Washington Street, on a charge misdemeanor public intoxication.
• Levi S. Stetler, 35, of the 6600 block of West C.R. 490N, Orland, arrested at home on a charge of felony theft.
• Jacob A. Veatch, 18, of the 9400 block of Yellow Feather Court, Leo, arrested on Woodard Street at Moss Street, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
