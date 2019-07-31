ANGOLA — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department is offering realistic, physical self-defense training for women of any age and their daughters 12 and older.
RAD Systems stands for Rape Aggression Defense.
RAD was established in 1989 and is an international network of certified instructors. The instructors believe self-defense should be easy to learn, easy to retain and relatively easy to use if physically confronted.
RAD course includes one night of lecture, two nights of practicing techniques and the last night is a simulation. RAD Systems is the country’s largest and fastest growing self-defense program for women, children and seniors. RAD Systems offers no nonsense, practical techniques of defense.
RAD is not a martial arts program. Ninety percent of self-defense is awareness and this program teaches risk awareness, prevention, reduction and avoidance while progressing on to the basics of hands on defense training.
The program will be held Monday, Aug. 19, Tuesday, Aug. 20, Monday, Aug. 26 and Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 6-9 p.m.
On Monday, Aug. 19, the program will be held at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Monday, Aug. 26, and Tuesday, Aug. 27 the program will be held at Peace Lutheran Church. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 0355 E. S.R. 120, Fremont.
The program is free of charge. A $20 deposit will be collected at the time of registration, and returned to all participants that complete all four nights of the program. Returning students are encouraged to attend the second, third and fourth nights. The RAD instructors will be implementing advanced RAD techniques following the basic RAD program.
Steuben County RAD would like to thank Steuben County Community Foundation Women’s Fund, Tri-Kappa, The Helmer Fund and the Hamilton Fund for their donations.
To register contact First Sgt. Brad Kline at Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 668-1000, ext. 5260, or Detective Sergeant Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 665-2121.
